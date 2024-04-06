Survey Finds Teachers Believe Building Issues Negatively Impact Learning Environment

More than half of teachers believe issues with buildings and facilities negatively impact the learning environment for their pupils, a survey suggests. A poll of more than 8,000 National Education Union ( NEU ) members in England and Wales found that more than two in three (68%) teachers reported working in buildings which have leaks from the rain.

One in three (33%) teacher respondents said overheating in the summer was a “severe” issue in their workplace, while 16% said being “too cold” in the winter was a severe problem.NEU members were asked which issues related to building conditions and maintenance were causing problems at their place of work. Members were asked how often issues with buildings and facilities affected the learning environment for their pupils

Teachers Buildings Facilities Learning Environment Survey NEU Leaks Overheating Cold Maintenance

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– If you believe this from them, then you will honestly believe anythingIf you believe this from the Newcastle United owners, then you will honestly believe anything.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Survey: Majority of Teachers in England Want to Replace OfstedA survey suggests that more than four out of five teachers in England believe a new system of inspection should be introduced because Ofsted has “many problems”. The majority of teachers also do not believe single-word judgments are a fair reflection of a school's performance.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Nearly a quarter of teachers turn to alcohol because of work, survey suggestsThe survey of 11,754 NASUWT members suggests 86% of teachers believe that their job has adversely affected their mental health in the last 12 months.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Nearly a quarter of teachers use alcohol to cope with stresses of the job, survey suggestsThe teaching union calls for suicide prevention training for all school leaders as teachers reveal what they are doing to get through the day.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Health and wellbeing the biggest concern for young people, survey findsThe poll showed the issue of crime and safety was also a major concern, along with jobs, economy and benefits.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Survey finds autism acceptance varies across countriesSocietal acceptance of autism varies considerably across different countries, with lowest levels of acceptance found in Japan and Belgium, new research shows.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »