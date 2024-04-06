Survey Finds Teachers Believe Building Issues Negatively Impact Learning Environment

More than half of teachers believe issues with buildings and facilities negatively impact the learning environment for their pupils, a survey suggests. A poll of more than 8,000 National Education Union ( NEU ) members in England and Wales found that more than two in three (68%) teachers reported working in buildings which have leaks from the rain.
One in three (33%) teacher respondents said overheating in the summer was a “severe” issue in their workplace, while 16% said being “too cold” in the winter was a severe problem.NEU members were asked which issues related to building conditions and maintenance were causing problems at their place of work. Members were asked how often issues with buildings and facilities affected the learning environment for their pupils
Teachers Buildings Facilities Learning Environment Survey NEU Leaks Overheating Cold Maintenance
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Survey: Majority of Teachers in England Want to Replace OfstedA survey suggests that more than four out of five teachers in England believe a new system of inspection should be introduced because Ofsted has “many problems”. The majority of teachers also do not believe single-word judgments are a fair reflection of a school's performance.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »