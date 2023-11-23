Surrey to Begin County Championship Quest at Emirates Old Trafford

Surrey have been handed a testing trip to Emirates Old Trafford to begin their quest for a third County Championship crown in a row. For the second straight season Lancashire will host the defending champions in the opening round of Division One fixtures, which begin on Friday, 5 April. No side has claimed three straight County Championship titles since Yorkshire in 1968 while Surrey won seven consecutive crowns between 1952-1958.

Division Two champions Durham host Hampshire while Worcestershire, promoted as runners-up, start with a derby against local rivals Warwickshire at Edgbaston. Worcestershire then head to Trent Bridge to face Nottinghamshire as they play their first two games away from home as their New Road ground is next to the River Severn and prone to early season floods. Relegated Middlesex begin life back in the second tier against Glamorgan at Lord's while Northamptonshire, who finished bottom of Division One, are away at Sussex





bbcemt » / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surrey County Council unable to fund services, leader saysTim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, says local authorities are facing 'really tough times'.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Father and son play together on same team to win county championshipFather and son duo Damien and Aaron Lee lined out for local side Teemore as they were crowned Intermediate Champions.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Langstaff fires County to comfortable victory over Newport CountyMacaulay Langstaff has now scored 11 league goals in 15 games so far this season

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Revealed: Amateur football club secretary, 61, who lives in £600k house in Surrey and Arsenal...Moment woman at pro-Palestine protest screams 'death to all the Jews' at Victoria station, after saying they were 'all killers'. A group of other young women, stood next to her, appear to giggle and use their phones to film counter protesters.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Revealed: Amateur football club secretary, 61, who lives in £600k house in Surrey and Arsenal...Moment woman at pro-Palestine protest screams 'death to all the Jews' at Victoria station, after saying they were 'all killers'. A group of other young women, stood next to her, appear to giggle and use their phones to film counter protesters.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Revealed: Amateur football club secretary, 61, who lives in £600k house in Surrey and Arsenal...This is the shocking moment a group of men hurl abuse at pro Palestine protestors during an angry confrontation at Waterloo station in London. Four men can be seen walking through the station before shouting vile expletives at protestors.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »