Surrey, Hampshire, and Essex: Title Contenders in English County Cricket

Surrey are favourites to retain their title but Hampshire and Essex could make it close after strengthening their squads in the off-season. Won Division Two by 66 points and with Aussie cult-hero Boland and Bedingham, South Africa’s breakout Test star of the winter, in their ranks they have a squad that should be more than capable of staying in the top flight this summer. Ran champions Surrey close last season and should do so again.

Recruiting former South Africa captain Elgar to replace the retired Sir Alastair Cook at the top of the order was inspired. Signing explosive batter Cox from Kent another shrewd piece of business after Dan Lawrence left for Surrey. Bowling attack of Jamie Porter, Sam Cook and spinner Simon Harmer as dangerous as ever. Title contenders with real squad depth. There are no better pair of overseas signings than Kyle Abbott and Abbas, who took 97 wickets between them last summer

