As the days get colder, UK drivers will be looking for the fastest ways to defrost their windshields before the morning commute. The team of experts at Motor Match have shared their insights, along with an unexpected trick involving leftover pumpkin from Halloween.

A spokesman said: "When it comes to defrosting your windscreen during the chilly winter months, you might be surprised to find a natural solution right on your window sill. Leftover Halloween pumpkin can be a game-changer.

"The secret lies in the starch content found in pumpkins. Make sure to chop up the skin and rub the inner layer on your windscreen for fast defrosting. “Starch acts as a barrier between the ice and the glass, preventing it from refreezing quickly. This means you can spend less time in the cold, scraping away at your windscreen. headtopics.com

“The starch, in vegetables like pumpkin and potato, is a natural ice-melting agent. When applied to your frost-covered windscreen, it can help break down the frost, and make scraping it off much easier.

“It's a simple and cost-effective method that can make your winter mornings run more smoothly. Just remember to keep some leftover pumpkin aside for those frosty days. "This method is particularly useful for those who want to minimise their environmental impact. It's a sustainable way to deal with frost, reducing the need for chemical de-icers that can harm the environment. headtopics.com

