Surprises in Carmen's Performance

These surprises are gentle and non-disruptive. I won’t spoil things by revealing his most striking departure from the text – which comes in the last minute – but it may be helpful to readers to know the rationale behind an addition he has made to the cast. The first person we see is an old lady in a funeral mantilla who silently paces the stage before vengefully brandishing a playing card.
That, we learn later, is the card of death, and the gesture prefigures Carmen’s much later discovery of the same card – a premonition of her own death – while she is on the run. The old lady is Don Jose’s mother, and Michieletto wants us to know that she stands for all the traditional virtues her errant son has abjured., and that admiration is reflected throughout Michieletto’s version, much of which takes place in and around a rough shack by the roadside.We are in Seville in the Seventies, the sun is beating down, and as the curtain rises children are everywhere, playing games and singing. Indeed, some of them signal the continuity between acts with giant placards, a witty touch which in no way undermines the gritty realism of the action. This is rendered believable thanks primarily to the Royal Opera’s wonderful chorus, who under the baton of Antonello Manacorda, incarnate citizens and smugglers as though born to do so, and thanks also to a unique combination of design and lightin
Carmen Performance Surprises Cast Setting Review
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »