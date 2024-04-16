Suri Cruise Turns 18: Less Involvement from Father Expected

Sometimes, it seems like Hollywood offspring age faster than the rest of us. Because we’re sure it’s not been that long since Suri Cruise was a cute toddler being carted around by her famous parents

Katie was awarded sole custody of Suri after she filed for divorce from Tom in 2012, with court documents showing that he would pay child support of £318,000 a year, plus expenses, including medical and educational costs.It’s been reported that he’s had little part in his daughter’s life, and with the financial arrangement due to come to an end on Suri’s 18th birthday, an insider tells us Katie feels Suri doesn’t need Tom – or his wallet.

“Suri is going to be quite the superstar, whether she goes into business or Hollywood. But one thing that’s very clear as far as Katie’s concerned is that she doesn’t need Tom’s help to get ahead. She’s got the brains, talent, and beauty to make it to the top all on her own.” After meeting in 2005, Katie and Tom – who’s said to be worth £477million – had a whirlwind romance, with Suri born the following year. The couple practised Scientology, a blend of science and spirituality, but six years after their wedding, Katie filed for divorce amid rumours that she wanted to free herself and Suri from the constraints of the controversial religion.

