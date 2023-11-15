Supreme Court's Abortion Rights Decision and Trump's Role

Just after 10 a.m. a little more than 500 days ago, the Supreme Court upended a half-century of abortion rights in the United States. The first Associated Presson the topic made its way to the platform then known as Twitter at 10:13 a.m. By 1:15 p.m., former President Donald Trump had blasted ato his email list taking total credit for a generational moment that for tens of millions of Americans felt on par with 9/11, the moon landing, or Pearl Harbor.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” said Trump, who, as always, wanted to be part of the story.were Trump’s picks. In just one term, he had remade the judiciary and fulfilled a campaign promise that endeared him to the conservative and religious righ

