Supreme Court dismisses UK government's Rwanda plan to tackle illegal migration

The government's Rwanda plan, devised to tackle illegal migration, has been dismissed by the Supreme Court, ending over 18 months of legal battles in the UK. Lord Reed announced the 'unanimous' judgment from the court's justices on Wednesday, saying those sent to the country would be at 'real risk' of being returned home, whether their grounds to claim asylum were justified or not - breaching international law.

Follow political reaction live here Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the judgment was 'not the outcome we wanted', but insisted the government remained 'completely committed to stopping the boats' and would now 'consider next steps'. Downing Street also confirmed Mr Sunak would hold a press conference at 4.45pm over the issue - following a statement in the Commons from the new Home Secretary James Cleverly. Charities celebrated the decision as 'a victory for humanity', while opposition parties attacked the government for wasting time and money on the 'immoral, unworkable' polic

