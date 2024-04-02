Supporters of Woman Accused of Killing Boston Police Officer Fight Proposed Restrictions on Demonstrations

An attorney for supporters of Karen Read, a woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022, have filed a motion to fight proposed restrictions on demonstrations during the trial. We're just two weeks away from the high-profile murder trial against Read, who is accused of hitting Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe with her car in Canton, Massachusetts in 2022, killing him.

Her lawyers have alleged that she is being framed amid a massive coverup, which the prosecution has denied. The motion aims to challenge the restrictions on demonstrations during the trial, ones that would keep demonstrations back at least 500 feet from the courthouse in Dedham. The restrictions would also ban people - and animals - from wearing any attire that suggests a "favorable or unfavorable opinion of either party." Though the motion has not yet been approved, supporters of Read have balked at the proposal, calling it a violation of First Amendment rights

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Karen Read supporters protest proposed restrictions for trialWe're just two weeks away from the high-profile murder trial against Karen Read and a group of her supporters gathered outside the Norfolk District Attorney's…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

NBC10 Boston's Tevin Wooten counts down to running the Boston MarathonNBC10 Boston and NECN meteorologist Tevin Wooten is running the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15 to raise money for Boston Medical Center. He is one of…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Irish firefighter accused of raping woman at Boston hotelA firefighter from Ireland is behind bars in Massachusetts, accused of raping a woman at a Boston hotel last week.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Woman facing charges in string of fires at East Boston businessesA woman has been arrested in a string of fires at businesses at an East Boston business plaza in the last few days. Genesis Hurtado, 26, was arrested Monday on…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Michigan woman allegedly tried to fly from Boston to London with 74 pounds of marijuanaNalexus Palmer is accused of trying to fly from Logan Airport to London with $370,000 worth of cannabis, which remains illegal in the U.K.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Woman, 74, arrested after girl and woman knocked down and killedA young girl and a woman both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance, but could not be saved

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »