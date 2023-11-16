Supporters of Palestine Rally in Harvard Yard

Supporters of Palestine gather in Harvard Yard to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza at a rally in Cambridge. Thousands of Palestinians sought refuge on October 14 after Israel warned them to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip before an expected ground offensive against Hamas, one week on from the deadliest attack in Israeli history.

Strossen is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law Emerita at New York Law School and past President of the American Civil Liberties Union (1991-2008). She's also a Senior Fellow with FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights and Education) and a leading expert and frequent speaker/media commentator on constitutional law and civil liberties. Paresky is Senior Fellow at the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Director of the Aspen Center for Human Development (ACHD)When cancel culture debates largely focused on controversies about race and gender, those on the right tended to decry it as targeting speakers who displayed insufficient fealty to progressive ideologies, and men caught up in the excesses of the #MeToo movemen





TIME » / 🏆 93. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poll: Banning Armistice Day Palestine march 'backed by 50% of Brits'Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Harvard students hold 'die-in' and massive protests in SUPPORT of Palestine just 12 days after...Harvard President Claudine Gay condemns 'barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas' - but rejects calls to punish pro-Palestine student groups.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Harvard students hold 'die-in' and massive protests in SUPPORT of Palestine just 12 days after...Harvard President Claudine Gay condemns 'barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas' - but rejects calls to punish pro-Palestine student groups.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Harvard students hold 'die-in' and massive protests in SUPPORT of Palestine just 12 days after...Harvard President Claudine Gay condemns 'barbaric atrocities perpetrated by Hamas' - but rejects calls to punish pro-Palestine student groups.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Palestine supporters call for 'intifada' in huge march in central London attended by tens of thousandsPalestine supporters have called for an 'intifada' at a march in central London attended by tens of thousands of people.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Met Police say 'no offences' have been committed after viewing footage showing Palestine supporters...Grinning Palestine supporters tear down posters of kidnapped Israeli women and children in London's Leicester Square. One man is seen smiling and giggling after he rips down several posters.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »