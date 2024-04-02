Support Worker Struck Off Register for Leaving Vulnerable Woman on Floor

A support worker who left a vulnerable woman lying on a living room floor after a fall and went on to her next appointment has been struck off the care register. Margaret Howat's behaviour was branded 'shocking' by Scotland's care watchdog, with the carer herself admitting it was 'disgusting'.

Ms Howat was criticised for failing to seek help for the frail woman, who lost her footing while the carer was in another room, and instead wrote in her notes that she had taken a tumble but was 'okay' and 'settled in the lounge'. The incident was captured by a motion-activated camera set up in plain sight in the living room. The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said: 'You had been a care worker for 22 years. You knew what ought to be done. A fall was a serious matter. 'You had not seen (the woman) fall. You did not know how heavily she had fallen. You could not know whether she had hit her head

