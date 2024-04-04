Support for Mud-Loving Horses Ahead of Aintree Grand National

The prospect of heavy ground for next Saturday’s Aintree Grand National has led to support for horses that love the mud - including a trio trained by Willie Mullins . Boyle Sports report gambles on a number of runners ahead of the Aintree Grand National . Willie Mullins has a nine strong entry for the world’s most famous race, with three emerging as well fancied by the public as the betting market begins to heat up before next Saturday’s big race.

I Am Maximus leads the charge for the Closutton team and has been backed from a high of 22/1 into 8/1 second favourite in recent weeks. The eight-year-old is already a Grade One and Irish Grand National winner on soft ground and could relish conditions if Aintree remains testin

Aintree Grand National Horses Mud Willie Mullins Betting I Am Maximus Closutton

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Cheltenham winner Shakem Up'Arry has two Aintree optionsAfter victory at the Cheltenham Festival, Harry Redknapp-owned 10-year-old will head to Aintree for either the Grand National or the Topham Chase

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Cheltenham winner Sine Nomine won't head to AintreeCheltenham winner won't bid for double in the Foxhunters' Chase over the National fences as 39 entered in Aintree contest and 61 revealed for Topham Chase

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Vanillier on course to try and go one better at AintreeGavin Cromwell's nine-year-old on course for return to Aintree to try and improve on runner-up finish last year

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Corach Rambler ready to go ahead of Aintree repeat bidLucinda Russell's 10-year-old on course for return to Aintree to try and win back-to-back Grand Nationals

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 time and racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »