Superdrug has shaken up its loyalty scheme meaning shoppers can get their hands on big discounts, freebies, and "VIP status".

Regular customers of the health and beauty retail giant can now get more free stuff and money off as part of its existing loyalty scheme's new "VIP Rewards" package. A Money Saving Expert article said "the more you spend at Superdrug over time (this can be in multiple transactions), the more offers you effectively 'unlock'."

A spend of £25 or more, for example, will give you a single-use 20% discount on Superdrug's own brand products. This can be used in store, online, or via the app.READ MORE: 'A night to remember after marriage proposal, Little Mix first and non-stop screaming' headtopics.com

A £75 spend will give you a free Superdrug own brand product worth between £4.50 and £8, according to MSE "checks". You'll also get free next-day delivery when spending £150 or more, and "VIP status" for 12 months if you spend at least £300.

VIP status includes free next-day delivery and ongoing discounts, such as 10% off own-brand and in-store beauty services. You'll also get "surprise freebies" form third party retailers, such as Costa, MSE said. headtopics.com

The addition of VIP Rewards does not impact the Health & Beautycard's existing conditions, whereby customers receive one point for every £1 spent. Each 100 points gives you £1 off a Superdrug purchase.

