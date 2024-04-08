Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Title Race Outcome

A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted who will win the Premier League 's three-horse title race after Liverpool dropped two points in a frustrating draw with rivals Manchester United . Kevin De Bruyne turned it on to help Man City keep pace with the title race in a win over Crystal Palace. It seems too difficult to predict who will be lifting the trophy come May, with just a point now separating the top three sides.

have gone a long way to trying to predict who will end the season top of the table by letting their supercomputer BETSiE take a swing at the final standings. Win a stunning Rolex or £26,000 cash from just 71p with our discount. And after doing all of that the computer has predicted that the three title challengers will be separated by just at the end of the season, but with a goal difference that is ten less than the London club, who have been scoring for fun since the turn of the year. are expected to be two points behind their competitors with Pep Guardiola's side, who are currently a point behind the other two, unable to make up any ground in the remaining seven fixtures. City still have a 17.3 per cent chance of winning a fourth consecutive title though and fans shouldn't write them off. a dream send-off while Arsenal fans will be encouraged by the news that they have a 52.3 per cent chance of finishing to

Supercomputer Premier League Title Race Liverpool Manchester United Prediction Top Three Teams

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supercomputer predicts Man City Premier League title fate after Arsenal drawManchester City suffered a day of rare frustration at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday afternoon

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Supercomputer predicts Man City Champions League fate ahead of Real MadridThe latest Manchester City news as Pep Guardiola's side will face Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the competition as they look to defend their title

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League supercomputer has new favourite in title race after Man City and Arsenal drawThe supercomputer has spoken with a new favourite picked

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Premier League supercomputer makes drastic change to title prediction after Liverpool draw vs Man UtdThe Premier League title race is as close as ever after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Premier League injury list as Man United dealt another and Man City wait on starThe Premier League is back in full swing after some sumptuous Premier League action this week.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

OPTA model predicts final Premier League table – Where Newcastle United will finishWhere Newcastle United will finish - OPTA model predicts final Premier League table

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »