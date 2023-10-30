Super Mario Wonder outsells Spider-Man 2 in second week of boxed sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – thank families for Mario’s long term success (Picture: Nintendo) In just a week, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is outperforming Spider-Man 2, as it’s Sales data from the launches of Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder last week showed that Sony’s exclusive outsold Nintendo’s, in terms of the first week sales of their physical editions.

Wonder has become the franchise’s fastest selling entry ever in Europe. More: TrendingPlayStation is destroying itself from within and I’m worried for the PS5I beat Spider-Man 2 in 14 hours and I want my money back - Reader’s FeatureGames Inbox: Are video game reviews too unreliable? Elsewhere on the chart, GamesIndustry.biz reveals that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection and EA Sports UFC 5 debuted in fourth and seventh place, respectively.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Photos from Spider-man: Into the Spider-VerseThe touring show came to Liverpool to a rapturous welcome from spider-fans Read more ⮕

I was in tears watching Spider-Man at Liverpool PhilharmonicSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Read more ⮕

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: A Groundbreaking Cinematic AchievementA review of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, highlighting its artistic innovation, storytelling, and unique soundtrack. The author expresses excitement about watching the film with a live orchestra. Read more ⮕

Man Utd fans make same Beckham point after Harry Kane wonder goal for BayernHarry Kane scored a hat-trick including one from the halfway line in an 8-0 victory for Bayern Munich that reminded Man United fans of a certain former player. Read more ⮕

Unstoppable Jude Bellingham hits 30-yard wonder goal in first El Clasico before astonishing late winner...Jude Bellingham has become Real Madrid’s hero once again with a world class goal out of nowhere in El Clasico. Los Blancos were 1-0 down away at Barcelona and looking completely out of ideas … Read more ⮕

The Fortingall Yew: A Living Ancient WonderThe Fortingall Yew, a 2500-year-old tree in Perthshire, is one of the oldest and most revered ancient yews. As these ancient trees face constant threats of destruction, their loss is mourned by many who deeply desire to protect them. Read more ⮕