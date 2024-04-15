Sunrisers Hyderabad Break IPL Record with Highest Total

Head was signed for 6.8 crore rupees in the auction for this year's IPL after hitting a match-winning century in last year's World Cup final

Travis Head hit 102 from 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen a 31-ball 67 while England's Reece Topley returned figures of 1-68 from his four overs.It is the second-highest in any men's T20 - only bettered by Nepal, who scored 314-3 against Mongolia last year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Record Highest Total Travis Head Heinrich Klaasen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad set new IPL run-scoring record in win against Mumbai IndiansSunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL run-scoring record as they took a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad hit highest tournament total against Royal Challengers BengaluruSunrisers Hyderabad beat their own record by hitting the highest total in the Indian Premier League scoring 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Sunrisers hit highest total in IPL historySunrisers Hyderabad smash 277-3 - the highest total in Indian Premier League history - in a 31-run victory against Mumbai Indians.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Kolkata Knight Riders Hit Second-Highest Total in IPL HistoryKolkata Knight Riders scored 272-7, the second-highest total in Indian Premier League history, as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi played key roles in the victory.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Pant makes return as Kings beat Capitals in IPLIndia wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant makes his first appearance since December 2022 in Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League defeat by Punjab Kings.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Dube helps Chennai beat Bangalore in IPL openerShivam Dube steers Chennai Super Kings to victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game of the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »