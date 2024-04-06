Sunderland Confirmed to be Relegated to Third Tier

A 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle confirmed what Richardson and pretty much everyone else knew would happen for a long time – they will be playing in the third tier next season. Richardson felt the manner of the defeat, secured by Bali Mumba's 32nd-minute goal, summed up his team's season, which has seen them pick up 23 points from 41 games.
'(It's) probably very similar emotions that I've had since I've been in building in knowing the challenges and issues we need to address,' said Richardson, who took over a team bottom of the Championship in December and has been unable to turn their fortunes around. 'The performance probably typified the whole season, a bit lacklustre and a bit lacking in quality and desire. 'I'm a big believer that your habits catch up to your performance. Our habits from pre-season, into the first game of the season have caught up to our performances over 41 games in the Championshi
