Frank Lampard is a shock candidate to become the new head coach of the Canada national team. Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil was thrown out of the referee's room after arguing about a VAR decision that cost his side a late equaliser in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at Molineux. Some Manchester United staff members have been told that they will no longer have access to chauffeur-driven private cars as Ineos continues to crackdown on lavish spending by the club.

Leicester City's legal action against the Premier League after being charged with breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules appears to be at odds with their own annual report

Frank Lampard Canada National Team Wolverhampton Wanderers VAR Decision West Ham United Manchester United Ineos Leicester City Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sunday's Football News and Transfer RumoursThe latest news and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers, including contract talks at Manchester City, pay rise at Chelsea, and Gareth Southgate's warning to Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Frank Hester: West Yorkshire Police investigating Frank Hester comments about Diane AbbottWest Yorkshire Police are investigating alleged racist comments made by Tory party donor Frank Hester about Diane Abbott at a meeting in 2019.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Football latest and Premier League build-upLatest football news and gossip, build-up to Tuesday's Premier League matches, plus news conferences.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Frank McAvennie, Author at Football InsiderThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Daughter of football legend Frank McGarvey raises awareness of pancreatic cancerThe daughter of football legend Frank McGarvey has bravely revealed her father's final days battling pancreatic cancer. She is now working with Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland to raise awareness of the disease.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Frank 'almost lost faith in the football god'Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he 'almost lost faith in the football god' before his side snatched a dramatic draw with Manchester United.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »