Sunak's Fate Hangs in the Balance as MPs Vote on Immigration Bill

Next month marks the 30th anniversary of Channel 4’s seminal documentary about Graham Taylor’s downfall as England manager. Most people remember it for the scene where the beleagured boss, watching his team’s defence capitulate in another World Cup qualifying match, declares to no one in particular: “Do I not like that.” On Tuesday, MPs will have Sunak’s fate in their hands when they vote on the Safety Of Rwanda (Immigration and Asylum) Bill.

Were the government to lose, it could well precipitate his downfall as prime minister and Tory leader barely a year after taking on the job. – who, let’s not forget, only lasted seven weeks in the post – Sunak warned his MPs that they needed to unite or die. The fact that he felt the need to repeat that message at a meeting of the 1922 Committee on Wednesday night showed just how much trouble he is in. The centrist One Nation Caucus are queasy about ministers, rather than the courts, having the power to declare the east African country safe





HuffPostUK » / 🏆 108. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rishi Sunak slams 'EDL thugs' over Armistice Day chaos: Prime Minister condemns 'violent, wholly...Counter-protesters throw projectiles at police on Armistice Day in Westminster. More than 90 people have been arrested while attempting to get to pro-Palestine march in London. Police have blasted the 'unacceptable aggression'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Rishi Sunak slams 'EDL thugs' over Armistice Day chaos: Prime Minister condemns 'violent, wholly...Counter-protesters throw projectiles at police on Armistice Day in Westminster. More than 90 people have been arrested while attempting to get to pro-Palestine march in London. Police have blasted the 'unacceptable aggression'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Sunak blasts EDL yobs & 'Hamas supporters' after violence around Palestine marchThe PM branded violent scenes in London 'wholly unacceptable'.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

ANDREW NEIL: It's all over bar the shouting for this Tory government . . . and there will be plenty...ANDREW NEIL: It's all over bar the shouting for Rishi Sunak 's Tory government.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Hundreds of thousands of people expected at pro-Palestine marchRishi Sunak issued a plea for ‘unity’ amid tensions over the protest

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

ANDREW NEIL: It's all over bar the shouting for this Tory government . . . and there will be plenty...ANDREW NEIL: It's all over bar the shouting for Rishi Sunak 's Tory government.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »