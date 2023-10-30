Sunak chairs Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel war

Rishi Sunak has convened an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears that the conflict between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

He played down suggestions that the terror threat level – which stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland – could be increased at the meeting. He said the United Arab Emirates has had a “thoughtful and authoritative” voice on aid, as he meets Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it is is “deeply offensive chant to many”, urging people to be “responsible for their use of language”. The terror threat level has been substantial since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.Asked on Times Radio whether it could be raised in Britain, Mr Halfon said: “I’m not at that Cobra meeting. I’m sure it will be announced later on. headtopics.com

“We have expert security services and police forces working around the clock to try and keep the public safe. Clearly we recognise the potential for increased challenges due to the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza. We’re very mindful of that,” he said.

