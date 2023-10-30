Sunak calls emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerating’ terror threat in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflict

The Prime Minister will meet with police, national security officers and Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday to ensure Brits are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”, Whitehall sources said.It comes amid fears that the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel could increase the terror threat in the UK.

Read more: 'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airportRead more: Hamas blocks exit of foreign nationals, US says, as Israel insists rescuing hostages 'top priority' in ground operation The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Monday that Europe is the “next stop” for anti-Semitism after an ‘anti-Israeli mob’ stormed Dagestan airport on the weekend.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LBC »

Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel warPolice and national security officials will attend the meeting in Downing Street, sources said. Read more ⮕

Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel warPolice and national security officials will attend the meeting in Downing Street, sources said. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on terror threat in UKThe terror threat level currently stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland, meaning an attack is likely Read more ⮕

PM chairs Cobra meeting amid fears of rising UK terror risk linked to Israel-Gaza crisisIt comes after Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned of terrorism being “accelerated” by fighting in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Emergency Cobra Meeting Held Amid Fears of Increased Terror ThreatRishi Sunak chairs an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the potential increase in the domestic terror threat in Britain due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The government aims to ensure the safety and security of British citizens. Read more ⮕

Emergency Cobra Meeting Held Amid Fears of Increased Terror ThreatRishi Sunak chairs an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the potential increase in the domestic terror threat in Britain due to the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The government aims to ensure the safety and security of British citizens. Read more ⮕