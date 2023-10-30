Summerville now among six undroppable Leeds United stars until January window

Wednesday’s frustrations and Saturday’s flattened second half only contrived to crystallise Daniel Farke’s strongest Leeds United XI. Djed Spence will back himself to make right-back his own, but of the fit players at the manager’s disposal, a number of positions have now been locked down.

Farke would never want anyone to feel too comfortable in his line-up, but there are six names that stand out as guaranteed starters currently. It’s a half-dozen that look rock-solid barring injury or suspension until the January window when all bets are off for ins and outs. Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu may only be 23, but he demonstrates composure, decision-making, determination, leadership and positioning beyond his years. Would surely be wearing the armband in the absence of United’s 30-somethings had he been at the club a little longer. headtopics.com

Pascal Struijk Ampadu’s partner in crime for every one of those league minutes this season. Under Marcelo Bielsa, Struijk looked like a centre-back Leeds fans should be excited about, but he was among those to suffer worst through the past two years of struggle.

There seemed a brief week or two when availability in central defence overlapped and it felt like a tight call between Struijk and Liam Cooper. The former has not put a foot wrong, even looking solid in defeats at Stoke and Southampton, while the latter looked understandably rusty off the bench on Saturday. headtopics.com

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the only player even close on 9.5, while Crysencio Summerville is in third place on 7.4, nearly three goals down on his French team-mate. In short, Rutter is on another level to almost everyone in the second tier and whatever the debate about his position, Farke has to start him.

Byram’s right up there as a player of the year candidate at Elland Road. The 30-year-old has been consistently brilliant in attack and defence along that left flank, proving one of the most dependable picks for Farke on the pitch. headtopics.com

