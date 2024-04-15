Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life Welcomes Four Millionth Visitor

The museum priding itself on being “Scotland’s noisiest” has something extra-special to shout about after welcoming its four millionth visitor in a family group spanning the generations. Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life reached the impressive milestone this month, following its opening in 1988 on the site of a nationally-important 19th-century ironworks – and now plans are in place for a new multi-million poound upgrade highlighting Lanarkshire ’s recent industrial history.

Walking through the gates of the Coatbridge museum to achieve the four million landmark were excited siblings Autumn, Laurel and Mac with their two grans, Frances Bodwick and Betty McDonald

