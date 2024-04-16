Summer Events in Liverpool Expected to Attract 100,000 Extra Visitors

Summer events in Liverpool are expected to drive around 100,000 extra visitors to the city centre, says Liverpool ONE bosses.

Global megastar Taylor Swift is set to perform in Aintree Stadium from June 13 - 15 as part of her sellout Eras Tour show. Rock/pop hitmaker P!NK carries the torch shortly afterwards, June 24 - 25, with both artists expected to draw thousands to the city in the second quarter. “We have seen an overwhelming response to brands offering customers something fresh and new, encouraging new visitors to explore what we have to offer here, so we are really looking forward to what else we can bring to Liverpool ONE this year. We have an incredibly packed few months coming up and we’re confident that we will continue bucking national footfall and sales trends.”

