Summating Potential and Action Potential Area Ratio Best for Detecting Meniere Disease: Study

A recent study suggests that the summating potential and action potential area ratio is the best method for detecting Meniere disease. The study found that this ratio had a high sensitivity and specificity in diagnosing the disease.

Meniere disease is a disorder of the inner ear that causes episodes of vertigo, hearing loss, and tinnitus. Early detection and accurate diagnosis are crucial for effective treatment.

