Suki Waterhouse Spotted in Los Angeles After Confirming Birth of First Child

Suki Waterhouse was seen in Los Angeles on Friday just after confirming she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson . The 32-year-old actress and model covered up her postpartum figure with a boxy, oversized, navy blue blazer. Waterhouse, who announced her pregnancy last fall, layered her suit jacket over a gray T-shirt as she added loose-fitting black trousers with a subtle pinstripe pattern.

The Vogue favorite carried a quilted, black leather purse over her shoulder as she wore sandals with socks. The Daisy Jones & the Six star topped her mop of blonde hair with a white baseball cap. Suki Waterhouse was seen in Los Angeles on Friday just after confirming she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson The 32-year-old entertainer covered up her postpartum figure with a boxy, oversized, navy blue blazer Suki wore silver-toned jewelry, including a long necklace with a locket pendant and small earring

Suki Waterhouse Los Angeles First Child Robert Pattinson Actress Model Postpartum Figure Blazer Pregnancy Fashion Celebrity

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson 'welcome baby' as they're seen on strollTwilight star Robert Pattinson and singer Suki Waterhouse, who have been dating since 2018, were pictured pushing a pram around LA after welcoming their first child together

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: A Complete Relationship TimelineHere's a timeline of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship, from when it all started to their red-carpet debut four years later.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Have Welcomed Their First ChildSuki Waterhouse has given birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson, with photographs of the pair released this week.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »