Suki Waterhouse Spotted in Los Angeles After Confirming Birth of First Child

Suki Waterhouse was seen in Los Angeles on Friday just after confirming she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson . The 32-year-old actress and model covered up her postpartum figure with a boxy, oversized, navy blue blazer. Waterhouse, who announced her pregnancy last fall, layered her suit jacket over a gray T-shirt as she added loose-fitting black trousers with a subtle pinstripe pattern.
The Vogue favorite carried a quilted, black leather purse over her shoulder as she wore sandals with socks. The Daisy Jones & the Six star topped her mop of blonde hair with a white baseball cap. Suki Waterhouse was seen in Los Angeles on Friday just after confirming she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson The 32-year-old entertainer covered up her postpartum figure with a boxy, oversized, navy blue blazer Suki wore silver-toned jewelry, including a long necklace with a locket pendant and small earring
Suki Waterhouse Los Angeles First Child Robert Pattinson Actress Model Postpartum Figure Blazer Pregnancy Fashion Celebrity
