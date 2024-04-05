Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of her newborn baby

To mark the life-changing moment, Suki shared a precious photo on her Instagram account showing her cradling her little one. The image was a picture of a Polaroid photo, that appeared to show Suki cuddling her new bundle whilst sitting outside of her stunning £5.3 million home."Welcome to the world angel," she penned in the caption alongside a red love heart emoji.

The baby, whose name and gender is yet to be revealed, was concealed by her arms but fans got a glimpse of the adorable babygrow the infant was wearing. It was white, and covered in multicoloured love hearts. Meanwhile, Suki, 32, was wrapped up in a cosy oversized grey cardigan and her makeup-free face was simply glowing as she smiled for the camera.Suki Waterhouse documented her pregnancy on Instagram before welcoming her first baby in Marchshowed the couple out in LA with their newborn. New dad Robert was captured pushing a beige pram whilst mum Suki looked well walking next to her famil

Suki Waterhouse Newborn Baby Instagram Pregnancy Family LA

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of baby with Robert PattinsonThe actress and her Twilight star husband have become parents!

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Baby joy for Suki Waterhouse and Robert PattinsonSuki Waterhouse and her fiancé Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Have Welcomed Their First ChildSuki Waterhouse has given birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson, with photographs of the pair released this week.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcome first child: reportRobert and Suki confirmed they were expecting their first child in November 2023

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »