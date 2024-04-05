Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of her newborn baby

To mark the life-changing moment, Suki shared a precious photo on her Instagram account showing her cradling her little one. The image was a picture of a Polaroid photo, that appeared to show Suki cuddling her new bundle whilst sitting outside of her stunning £5.3 million home."Welcome to the world angel," she penned in the caption alongside a red love heart emoji.
The baby, whose name and gender is yet to be revealed, was concealed by her arms but fans got a glimpse of the adorable babygrow the infant was wearing. It was white, and covered in multicoloured love hearts. Meanwhile, Suki, 32, was wrapped up in a cosy oversized grey cardigan and her makeup-free face was simply glowing as she smiled for the camera.Suki Waterhouse documented her pregnancy on Instagram before welcoming her first baby in Marchshowed the couple out in LA with their newborn. New dad Robert was captured pushing a beige pram whilst mum Suki looked well walking next to her famil
Suki Waterhouse Newborn Baby Instagram Pregnancy Family LA
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »