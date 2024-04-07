Suits Actor Patrick J. Adams Surprises Fans with Tourist Snaps from Glasgow and Edinburgh

Suits actor Patrick J. Adams has been touring Scotland as he surprised fans with tourist snaps from Glasgow and Edinburgh . Meghan Markle's former co-star, known for his popular character of Mike Ross on the legal drama, is thought to have arrived in Glasgow last month. The 42-year-old shared a series of photographs in Glasgow 's west end, and popular tourist spots in the capital, including Arthur's Seat and St Giles' Cathedral.

It is understood he has been cast in Lockerbie, an upcoming BBC and Netflix drama based on the tragic bombing that happened in Scotland in 1988. According to the Hollywood Reporter, filming has already begun in Scotland. Excited fans were impressed with the TV star's amateur photography. Patrick shared a snap of a car-lined street in Glasgow's West End on March 24, captioning it 'Alright, Glasgow. Hell of a welcome...' and it was soon flooded with people asking what the actor was in Scotland for. One person commented: 'Welcome. How come you are here?,' with someone speculating: 'Filming Lockerbie for Netflix.' Another said: 'Why is Mike Ross in Glasgow?' with another suggesting: 'Filming for the Lockerbie series for Netflix I believe.' Countless other fans welcomed him to Glasgow, and more recently Edinburgh too, as he shared a beautiful shot of the view from Arthur's Seat just yesterday. 'It looks like a painting!' someone said, while another wrote: 'Amazing shot! It must have been an experience getting up there with yesterday's wind.

Patrick J. Adams Suits Scotland Glasgow Edinburgh Lockerbie Filming Tourist Spots Amateur Photography

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK's 'best bao buns' coming to Glasgow as Edinburgh fave Ozen moves westHeading across the M8, Ozen Street Food which has already taken the capital by storm is coming to Glasgow with an exciting ghost kitchen.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Son runs 100km from Edinburgh to Glasgow in aid of Beatson Cancer CentreA son from Kirkintilloch is taking on the ultimate challenge in aid of Glasgow's Beatson, which is a charity incredibly close to his heart. Ally Russell, 24, was inspired to run 100km from Edinburgh to Glasgow following his mum's diagnosis last Christmas Eve.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow & Edinburgh derbies in Women's Scottish CupThe Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals will feature Glasgow and Edinburgh derbies as Rangers face Celtic and Spartans take on Heart of Midlothian.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestine activists march in Edinburgh and Glasgow for Gaza ceasefireActivists have gathered in the two cities every Saturday since October 7 to protest against Israel’s actions towards civilians in Gaza.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

ScotRail prices increase across Scotland as Glasgow to Edinburgh ticket £16.20 returnThe decision to push up ScotRail ticket prices by 8.7 per cent was announced by Transport Scotland in December last year after saying the ticket price freeze is 'no longer sustainable'.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Punters Camp Outside Edinburgh Pub for St Patrick's DayHardy punters camped outside a pub in Edinburgh overnight in preparation for St Patrick's Day celebrations. Staff were left stunned as they arrived to clean the premises before being greeted by the two tents at the door.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »