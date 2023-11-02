Suicidal teen detained in hospital as judge shaken by 'disturbing' case

A High Court judge has ordered a teenage girl must stay in hospital under what two social workers have described as the "most intense" restrictions they have ever seen. It comes just months after two assessments said detention wasn't necessary.

The child from Lancashire - who has been named Claire to protect her identity - endured a turbulent upbringing as her mother had mental health difficulties, engaged in substance abuse, and was a victim of domestic violence. Tragically, the mother died and, with her father playing no part in her upbringing, another family member took over her care.Despite her best efforts, she was not able to keep Claire safe and she was later taken under the care of Lancashire County Council (LCC).

Judge Burrows said LCC's own assessment of the girl has and remain accurate, adding that he believes her to be "troubled, traumatised and, I would add, completely unable to cope with her feelings". She was moved around a number of care facilities but continued to abscond and attempt to self-harm but was again ruled as ineligible for detention. headtopics.com

More location changes failed to stop the suicide and self-harm attempts and one stage, she was living in a lone cubicle off a ward in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. There she was effectively contained but received "no real opportunity for her to be treated for her underlying psychological problems, to be educated or to have anything like the normal life that a 14 or 15-year-old girl would want".

After leaving Alder Hey, the girl again moved to location which proved unsuitable and she again found herself living in a cubicle - this time in an A&E unit in a hospital away from the north of England. She remains in that hospital now but on a ward and with four people supervising her at all time. headtopics.com

