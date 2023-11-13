Suella Braverman: The Worst Home Secretary

There’s an awful lot of noise out there today. Big swinging changes in the Cabinet, the complete reversal of Rishi Sunak’s insistence that he was a change candidate. But for all that, at the end of the day, when we tuck ourselves into bed, one beautiful sentence will be playing in our minds.

It is a lovely, elegant, heart-warming sentence, which will assure us of a blissful night’s sleep: Suella Braverman In the great pantheon of terrible home secretaries, only Braverman can make a water-tight claim to be the worst of them all. It’s not a position that encourages decency. Even fine politicians who took the post, like Jack Straw, say, or David Blunkett, proved hopelessly authoritarian during their time there. But Braverman was not a fine politician. She was among the least talented of them, so when she ascended to the department, she proved much more malicious, cynical and irresponsible than any of her predecessor

