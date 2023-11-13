Suella Braverman dismissed as Home Secretary

Suella Braverman, an often outspoken minister, promised she would have ‘more to say in due course’ following her dismissal as Home Secretary.Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as Home Secretary following chaotic scenes in London over the weekend and her unauthorised article criticising the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.
Her comments, in which she accused the police of “playing favourites”, had been branded “divisive” and “inflammatory”, while opposition politicians have sought to blame her for stoking tensions that led to a confrontation between far-right groups and the police over the weekend. The furore over Mrs Braverman’s comments has proved to be the final straw for Mr Sunak, who asked her to leave the Government on Monday. Mrs Braverman, who has often appeared to be a loose cannon in Mr Sunak’s Cabinet, accepted her dismissal but – often outspoken as a minister – promised she would have “more to say in due course
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: SkyNews | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »