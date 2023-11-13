Suella Braverman debacle on BBC News. I described her as “a glorified internet troll”, and said her behaviour was part of a wider problem of “clowns” being promoted above their ability. This includes Boris Johnson and Liz Truss as prime minister, Kwasi Kwarteng in the Treasury and Braverman in the Home Office to name just a few. The host, rightly ensuring balance, responded by saying I’m sure they would say they are “serious politicians”.

They certainly should be, because ministers make decisions that shape our lives, and mistakes can even cost our lives or those of others abroad. The problem is they are evidently not. Rishi Sunak appointed Braverman as home secretary only six days after she had been sacked by Liz Truss for breaching the ministerial code. Let that sink in for a moment: Sunak gave one of the great offices of state to someone who fell short of the standards required to serve under Liz Trus

