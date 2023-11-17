Suella Braverman calls for changes to her own Illegal Immigration Act

Suella Braverman has called for changes to her own Illegal Immigration Act to revive the Rwanda deportation scheme - admitting there is 'no chance of stopping the boats within the current legal framework'. The former home secretary has criticised the bill she introduced and passed in parliament in July, in her latest intervention since being sacked earlier this week.

In an opinion piece for The Daily Telegraph, she welcomed the prime minister's pledge to 'introduce emergency legislation' for flights to take off after the Supreme Court ruled this would be unlawful. Politics latest: James Cleverly briefly forgets where he works and makes sly digs However she said his plan to strike a new treaty with Rwanda to address the judges' concerns will not solve the 'fundamental issues', saying for this to happen, 'parliament needs to amend the Illegal Migration Act

