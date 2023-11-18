Suella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of blocking action on Rwanda

Suella Braverman has claimed that Rishi Sunak "blocked" her "on many occasions" from taking action on Rwanda to ensure migrant flights took off. Ms Braverman said that the Prime Minister's plan to bring forward emergency legislation to get around the recent unfavourable Supreme Court ruling would not work before the next election.

Judges found on Wednesday that migrants sent to Rwanda would be at risk of 'refoulement' - being sent to a country where they could face persecution - so the government's plan is unlawful.As well as bringing forward emergency legislation , Mr Sunak also wants to work with EU countries to rework European human rights agreements so the UK can send asylum seekers to Rwanda .Ms Braverman, whom Mr Sunak sacked on Monday, has suggested the legislation should block “all avenues of legal challenge”, as well as make amendments to the Rwanda agreement in line with criticisms highlighted by the Supreme Cour





Rishi Sunak has a chance of survival if he stops listening to Suella Braverman
How you lose in politics can be as important as how you win

Rishi Sunak refuses to support Suella Braverman over her claim that homelessness is a 'lifestyle choice'
The Home Secretary was criticised by Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho and senior backbencher Steve Brine for trying to defend the move on the grounds that sleeping rough was a 'lifestyle choice' by those on the streets.

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate
James O'Brien analyses Rishi Sunak's apparent disengagement with Suella Braverman, amid Keir Starmer's criticism of the Home Secretary.

Is Suella Braverman responsible for Rishi Sunak's war against Met chief?
Both the prime minister and his home secretary have been forced into an embarrassing retreat.

