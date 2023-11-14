Suella Braverman accuses PM of 'betrayal' in blistering letter following sacking

Suella Braverman has issued a blistering letter to Rishi Sunak following her sacking as Home Secretary, accusing the Prime Minister of ‘betrayal’ over a promise to stop small boat crossings. Ms Braverman was removed from her position on Monday and replaced by former prime minister David Cameron, marking his return to frontline politics for the first time since stepping down as PM in 2016.

One of the leading figures on the right of the Tory party, Ms Braverman urged Mr Sunak to ‘change course urgently’ in her letter, telling him he has led the Conservatives to ‘record election defeats’ and that his ‘resets have failed and we are running out of time’. Here is her blistering resignation letter in full: Suella Braverman's resignation letter Dear Prime Minister,Thank you for your phone call yesterday morning in which you asked me to leave Government. While disappointing, this is for the bes

