Succession star Alan Ruck 'crashes truck into restaurant'

Alan Ruck was involved in a shock crash in LA (Picture: ID-PR/Warner Media/Andrzej Lawnik) In a freak accident, Succession’s Alan Ruck crashed his vehicle into the side of an LA restaurant after veering off the road at a junction. Alan crashed into popular food spot, Raffalo’s Pizza, in Hollywood, with the 67-year-old actor calmly on the phone near the crash site as others assessed the damage.

The crash occurred at around 9pm on Wednesday, October 25, and an investigation is ongoing into the incident. Apparently, surveillance footage seems to show Alan’s vehicle collide with another vehicle from behind. The second car is pushed into the busy intersection while the Emmy-nominated actor veered into the brick building, attracting a bit of a crowd. People gathered and took pictures of the truck, which was quite dramatically left amid the rubble of the pizza place.

