Stunning Workout Fanatic's Daughter Celebrates 22nd Birthday

Her mother is a stunning workout fanatic who has had an enviable Hollywood career that spans three decades. She showed off her body when she was a model for Maxim and Playboy then did hosting jobs on TV. This toned lady was also a standout on Dancing With The Stars and became one of the favorite celebrity contestants of all time. She was also on The Apprentice 7 years ago when Arnold Schwarzenegger was host.
These days she is a serious fitness and wellness guru who gives advice on how to look and feel your best while modeling on the side. Her dad is a plastic surgeon to the stars who has worked on the A list. And there is a Baywatch connection. On Tuesday her mom posted this stunning bikini image to wish her girl a happy 22nd birthday. Do you know who she is?
