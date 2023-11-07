Stunning Two-Bedroom Apartment Inside a Neo-Gothic Chapel on Sale

If you are on the hunt for the perfect new place to call home, then look no further. As a stunning two-bedroom apartment inside a grade II Listed Neo-Gothic Chapel with a private patio and breathtaking stained glass windows is on sale for £475,000. Set on Orphanage Road the split-level apartment is not to be missed with high ceilings, exposed wooden beams and mountains of character.

, it has modern cream-fronted units, a gas hob with an overhead extractor and an electric oven, with additional room for more appliances.The second double bedroom, also with an en-suite and has a doorway opening that leads onto the private patio garden space beneath. Boasting ample inbuilt storage, residents' parking and a share in the freehold, this apartment marries past and present brilliantly. The apartment was part of Reeds Development and is set inside the former London Orphan Asylum and dates back to the 1800s.Away from the apartment itself, the location of the property is a great feature, only a short walk from Watford Junction station and bus routes, it offers links to London and beyond.

