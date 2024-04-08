Stunning Red-Carpet Fashion at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

From traditional cowboy hats and boots to figure-hugging dresses and sharp tailoring in a rainbow of colors – although black appeared to be the hue of the night – the red-carpet fashion did not disappoint.The 2024 CMT Music Awards host looked heavenly in her flowing, red, lace dress that boasted a sheer skirt with a subtle, ruffle train, and delicate cut-outs, accessorizing with earrings and rings by EFFY Jewelry.
How gorgeous does Trisha Yearwood look? The singer stunned in a black sequin gown with elaborate feather-cuffed sleeves that showcased her Not only is she performing at the event, but she is also the first recipient of the 'June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award'. Lainey Wilson stuck to her trademark wide-brimmed hat and bellbottoms by AREA, adding a twist with multi-colored polka dots and a metallic, strapless top.Keeping it classic in all black, Carly Pearce looked gorgeous in her tailored pants and a sheer top that exposed her glittery bra underneath.Singer Carter Faith looked beautiful in her black lace gown which boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline with giant bow adornments. Ashely kept her look simple but sleek in this figure-hugging black jumpsuit that cinched in her waist and showcased her impressive chest tattoo.The Band Perry singer stood out in her bright green mini dress that boasted dark green sequin accents, a high neck, and a cheeky thigh split. Her towering platform heels added height to her petite frame and made her legs look never-endin
