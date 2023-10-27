Stunning Glasgow family house with huge kitchen in south side up for sale

The beautiful three-bedroom family home in the south side of Glasgow is"rich in period character and charm" - but it's the kitchen that really captured our attention.is located on Earlspark Avenue in the Newlands area. Located over two floors, it is described as"rich in period character and charm".
But it's the gorgeous farm-style kitchen that really caught our eye, with its divided kitchen and dining area and countryside style.On the market with Vanilla Square, the description reads:"An exceptional three bedroom mid terrace sandstone villa set in a much admired position within Newlands.
"Offering spacious and flexible living accommodation over two levels and finished to a high standard throughout having been upgraded by the current owners. This is a wonderful family home, rich in period character and charm, whilst offering a modern standard of living - the best of both worlds. headtopics.com
"Whilst enjoying a leafy residential position in Newlands, it is only moments from the cosmopolitan Shawlands with its bars, restaurants and coffee shops. There are excellent local schools and the property is only a short walk to Langside train station ensuring swift commuting to Glasgow City Centre and beyond."
