Stunning 18th Century Cottage Just Outside Glasgow

The stunning property dates back to the 18th century , is full of period features , and looks like the perfect fairytale country cottage - despite being just outside Glasgow . 'The Bakehouse' is located on Montgomery Street in Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, just 10 miles south of Glasgow . And despite its close proximity to the city, it feels like the perfect whimsical, country home . The three-bedroom cottage is described as being 'locally admired' and dates back to the 19th century.

It is filled with period touches, including the open beam kitchen ceiling and original stone walls. And on top of that, the property boasts stunning private gardens . On the market with Clyde Property, the description reads: 'The 'Bakehouse' is a locally admired historic, three bedroom detached cottage in the heart of the Eaglesham village, dating back to the 18th century . The cottage is graced with striking period features and stonework and further boasts original bakehouse ovens which have been carefully preserved within the original stone walls





