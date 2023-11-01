Stuff of nightmares for Bayern Munich! Incredible 96th-minute winner sees Bundesliga giants dumped OUT of DFB-Pokal by third-tier Saarbrucken

Bayern took an early lead in the second-round tie through Thomas Muller but the home team pulled level right before half-time. The Bundesliga champions pressed for the winner throughout the second half, but Saarbrucken star Marcel Gaus popped up with a surprise winner six minutes into stoppage time to pull off a massive shock.

to be the one to send Thomas Tuchel's team crashing out so early in the competition, but he rose to the occasion as he came racing in to meet Tim Civeja's low cross and lash into the net.will feel he should have done more to challenge Gaus to the ball and prevent the veteran from blasting it beyond Manuel Neuer.Saarbrucken will go on to the third round of the competition while Bayern will look to recover ahead of their Bundesliga Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund.

