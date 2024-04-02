Study Shows Women Catching Up to Men in Cardiovascular Risk After Menopause

A woman's cardiovascular risk can rise sharply after she goes through menopause, quickly catching up to men of a similar age and health profile, according to new findings presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session. Researchers said the study underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing early warning signs of heart disease risk in women as they lose the protective effects of estrogen after menopause.

This is a unique study cohort of only post-menopausal statin users that signals that post-menopausal women may have risk of heart disease that is on par with males. Women are underscreened and undertreated, especially post-menopausal women, who have a barrage of new risk factors that many are not aware of

Women's skin study shows distinct chemical changes in response to psychological stress

Study suggests that estrogen may drive nicotine addiction in women

Study: Black men may be less likely to receive heart transplant than white men, women

Study sheds new light on the link between women's menstrual cycles, emotions, and sleep patterns

UQ study aims to understand experiences of ADHD in adult women

Three in four women are uncomfortable talking politics online over fears of being trolled, study...

