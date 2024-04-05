Study shows social workers in Sweden face elevated risk of mental disorders

A recent study conducted in Sweden has found that social workers in the country face an elevated risk of mental disorders . The study, which was published in a medical journal, analyzed data from over 1,000 social workers and compared it to the general population. The results showed that social workers had a higher prevalence of mental disorders , including depression and anxiety.

The study also found that social workers who had been in the profession for longer periods of time were more likely to experience mental health issues. These findings highlight the need for better support and resources for social workers in order to protect their mental well-being

