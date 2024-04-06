Study Shows Shorter MRI Scans for Prostate Cancer Could Cut Costs in Half

Reducing the duration of MRI scans for prostate cancer by a third would make them more affordable and accessible without affecting accuracy. Specialists diagnosed the same amount of patients with prostate cancer using the new two-step scan process , having removed the dye injection stage, as they did the original three-step process.

Removing the dye-injection step would lower costs and ensure MRIs are offered to more men.

