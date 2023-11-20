Study Shows Arts-Literacy Intervention Reduces Anxiety and Depression in High School Students

A recent study assessed the efficacy of the Pre-Texts arts-literacy intervention in decreasing anxiety and depression among high school pupils. The study focused on adolescent mood and anxiety disorders, which are a global public health problem. Visual arts, music, drama, and dance-based therapies have shown positive effects on young individuals.





🏆 125. NewsMedical » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Visiting the set of my favourite TV show wasn’t at all what I expectedBattersea Arts Centre becomes the set for Sky Arts' contest.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Visiting the set of my favourite TV show wasn’t at all what I expectedBattersea Arts Centre becomes the set for Sky Arts' contest.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Video shows how Strand Arts Centre theatre looked when it opened in 1935Patrick Scott, who works at the Strand Arts Centre created the 3D rendor of the cinema using four old photographs

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Study shows that activity in the primate visual cortex is minimally linked to spontaneous movementsMany past neuroscience studies have found that animals process sensory information, such as visual stimuli, sounds, and so on, in relation to their movements within their surroundings.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Study shows prophylactic low-dose aspirin in pregnancy does not increase IBD activityUse of low-dose aspirin (LDA) among pregnant women with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is not associated with an increased risk for disease activity, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology, held from Oct. 20 to 25 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Endometriosis can complicate hysterectomies, study showsPatients with endometriosis are more likely to experience complications during and after hysterectomies, a study by UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers shows.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »