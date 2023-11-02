Study sheds light on origins of breast cancer in people with BRCA2 mutations

Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.Nov 1 2023 A pioneering study led by Professor Ashok Venkitaraman from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore and Dr Mona Shehata from the University of Cambridge (UK) has uncovered vital insights into the distinct effects of BRCA2 mutations on breast tissue cells, shedding light on early breast cancer development in people with BRCA2 mutations.
Breast cancer is a serious concern for individuals with BRCA2 mutations, with approximately 70 per cent of carriers developing the disease by age 80. While BRCA2's role in DNA repair and as a tumour suppressor in protecting the cells against DNA replication stress are well-documented, little is known about the pathways leading to breast cancer development in BRCA2 mutation carriers.
Despite the high risk faced by BRCA2 mutation carriers in developing breast cancer, there is still a critical lack of understanding of how these mutations impact the various cell types in the mammary glands. Our study aims to unravel the earliest event preceding the formation of cancer within the breast tissue microenvironment to better design early intervention strategies. headtopics.com
The study also discovered that HR- luminal cells with BRCA2 mutation exhibited enhanced organoid formation and survival under replication stress. Further analysis at the single-cell RNA-sequencing level identified elevated stemness markers and Type I interferon responses in these cells, which preferentially favours the growth of HR- luminal cells.
Related StoriesUnderstanding the mechanisms that drive early cancer development is crucial for classifying breast cancers into their distinct subtypes (triple-negative breast cancers, and hormone positive and HER2 positive breast cancers, among others), so that targeted, early treatment can be administered to achieve positive outcomes. headtopics.com