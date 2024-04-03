Study Reveals 'Zombie Neurons' in the Cerebellum Enhance Learning Process

A study led by the Champalimaud Foundation has discovered 'zombie neurons' in the cerebellum, shedding light on how the brain structure facilitates learning. The cerebellum, often referred to as the 'little brain', is responsible for coordinating movements and balance, as well as the learning process.

These 'zombie neurons' are alive but functionally altered, providing valuable insights into the cerebellum's teaching signals.

