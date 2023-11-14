Study on the Impacts of Electronic Media Exposure on Youths

In a recent study published in Nature Human Behavior, researchers conducted an umbrella review of over a hundred meta-analyses to understand the impacts of electronic media exposure and screen use on youths and provide guidelines on electronic screen use to parents, caregivers, teachers, and policymakers.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTUK: Study Finds Correlation Between Solitary Time and LonelinessA new study reveals that there is a correlation between solitary time and feelings of loneliness, particularly when a person spends 75% of their time alone. The study also suggests that this correlation is dependent on age, with older adults experiencing a stronger association between isolation and loneliness.

Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Finds Increased Mortality from Nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 Infections in Pre-Vaccination PeriodA retrospective study in Stockholm, Sweden, reveals that hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infections during the pre-vaccination period were linked to higher 30-day mortality rates. However, the mortality rates decreased during the post-vaccination phase.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Study on the Effectiveness of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Stable AnginaA double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted to determine whether percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) relieves angina more than a placebo procedure in patients with stable angina who are not receiving antianginal medication. The study followed patients for 12 weeks and assessed the angina symptom score as the primary endpoint.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study: Effects of Carbohydrate and Sodium in Sports Drinks for Post-Exercise RehydrationOptimal hydration post-exercise: Study compares sodium and carbohydrate levels in sports drinks for effective rehydration 🏃💦🥤 Rehydration SportsDrinks Athlete Hydration Exercise Sodium Carbohydrate Nutrients_MDPI

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study examines neuroinflammation markers in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptomsResearchers have assessed cerebrospinal fluid markers of neuroinflammation in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptoms to understand the underlying mechanisms. CSF provides a means to evaluate neuropathology in the central nervous system.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Study on Blood Pressure Response to Dietary Sodium IntakeThis study examines the blood pressure response to dietary sodium intake and compares the differences between high-sodium and low-sodium diet groups. The results show significant variations in blood pressure measurements between the two diets.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »