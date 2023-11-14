Study on the Impacts of Electronic Media Exposure on Youths

In a recent study published in Nature Human Behavior, researchers conducted an umbrella review of over a hundred meta-analyses to understand the impacts of electronic media exposure and screen use on youths and provide guidelines on electronic screen use to parents, caregivers, teachers, and policymakers.
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »
Source: NewsMedical | Read more »
MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Study on the Effectiveness of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Stable AnginaA double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted to determine whether percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) relieves angina more than a placebo procedure in patients with stable angina who are not receiving antianginal medication. The study followed patients for 12 weeks and assessed the angina symptom score as the primary endpoint.
Source: medical_xpress | Read more »
Source: NewsMedical | Read more »
NEWSMEDİCAL: Study examines neuroinflammation markers in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptomsResearchers have assessed cerebrospinal fluid markers of neuroinflammation in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptoms to understand the underlying mechanisms. CSF provides a means to evaluate neuropathology in the central nervous system.
Source: NewsMedical | Read more »
Source: medical_xpress | Read more »