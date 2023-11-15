Study on Neighborhood Level Environmental Burden Index

Data on neighborhood level environmental burden index (EBI) were obtained from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

The EBI encompasses the following 17 variables: (1) ozone; (2) fine particulate matter; (3) diesel particulate matter; (4) air toxics cancer risk; (5) national priority list sites; (6) toxic release inventory sites; (7) treatment, storage, and disposal sites; (8) risk management plan sites; (9) coal mines; (10) lead mines; (11) recreational parks; (12) houses built before 1980; (13) walkability; (14) high-volume roads; (15) railways; (16) airports, and (17) impaired surface water.Differences between neighborhoods by environmental burden quartile were estimated using mixed-effects linear regression models weighted for population size and including county-level random effect

